Spain cuts isolation for COVID-positive to 7 days from 10 days

Spain's Health Minister Carolina Darias and regional health chiefs decided on Wednesday to cut the isolation period for people who tested positive for COVID-19 to seven days from 10 days, the health ministry said in a statement.

Spanish authorities followed other countries such as the United States where many asymptomatic people have to isolate causing disruptions in industries for lack of staff.

