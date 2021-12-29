Left Menu

Spain cuts isolation for COVID-positive to 7 days from 10 days

Reuters | Madrid | Updated: 29-12-2021 21:18 IST | Created: 29-12-2021 21:17 IST
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
  • Spain

Spain's Health Minister Carolina Darias and regional health chiefs decided on Wednesday to cut the isolation period for people who tested positive for COVID-19 to seven days from 10 days, the health ministry said in a statement.

Spanish authorities followed other countries such as the United States where many asymptomatic people have to isolate causing disruptions in industries for lack of staff.

