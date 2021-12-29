Left Menu

COVID-19: 17 cases in Dharavi, highest since May 18, takes active tally to 43

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 29-12-2021 22:06 IST | Created: 29-12-2021 22:02 IST

Dharavi in Mumbai on Wednesday reported 17 COVID-19 cases, the highest single day addition since May 18, when the figure was 22, taking the active tally in one of the world's biggest urban slum sprawls to 43, a civic official said.

The overall tally in Dharavi stands at 7,219, of which 6,759 have been discharged, he added.

The first case in Dharavi was reported on April 1 last year, and soon the area became an infection hotspot, the rising tally and density of people per square metre there making headlines worldwide.

It had reported the highest number of cases, at 99, on April 8 this year.

