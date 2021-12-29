Two new Omicron cases in Gurugram; both without recent travel history

Left Menu

PTI | Gurugram | Updated: 29-12-2021 22:02 IST | Created: 29-12-2021 22:02 IST
  • Country:
  • India

Two people have been found infected with Omicron in Gurugram, raising the number of cases of the new coronavirus variant to three in this district falling in the national capital region (NCR), officials said on Wednesday.

According to the health department, the 58-year-old woman and the man, aged 31, were fully vaccinated and had no recent travel history.

Meanwhile, Gurugram recorded 151 new COVID-19 cases on Wednesday, the highest single-day spike in the last six months. The fresh cases pushed the active case count to 502 in the district, according to official data.

The sample of the man, who was found infected with Omicron on Wednesday, was collected on December 19. The sample had turned out positive for coronavirus on December 21. The health department had instructed him to stay in home isolation. The woman was found Covid positive on December 17.

After this, samples of both were taken and sent for genome sequencing. Both were found infected with the Omicron variant on December 28.

District Surveillance Officer Dr. Jai Prakash said both are healthy and have been discharged.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

