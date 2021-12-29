Karnataka reports five more Omicron cases; tally now 43
Five more cases of the Omicron variant of the coronavirus have been detected in Karnataka, Health Minister K Sudhakar said here on Wednesday. This takes the state's tally of Omicron cases to 43.
''Five new cases of Omicron confirmed in Karnataka on 29-12-21.
(1) 22 yr female, Davanagere (Travelled from USA) (2) 24 yr male, Bengaluru (Returned from USA via Qatar) (3) 53 yr male, Tamil Nadu (Arrived at KIAL from Dubai) (4) 61 yr male, Bengaluru (Travelled from Ghana via Doha),'' Sudhakar said in a tweet.
Stating that fifth case is a 41-year-old male from Mumbai (travelled from Mumbai to Bengaluru by flight), he said, ''All positive persons have been isolated and primary and secondary contacts have been identified and tested.'' The country's first two Omicron cases were detected in the State on December 2.
