Left Menu

Goa sees 170 COVID-19 cases, no death; active tally now 657

PTI | Panaji | Updated: 29-12-2021 22:44 IST | Created: 29-12-2021 22:42 IST
Goa sees 170 COVID-19 cases, no death; active tally now 657
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Goa's COVID-19 tally reached 1,80,399 on Wednesday after 170 cases were detected, while the death toll remained unchanged at 3,520, an official said.

So far, 1,76,222 people have recovered from the infection, including 48 during the day, leaving the state with an active tally of 657, he said.

With 3,237 samples being examined in the last 24 hours, the number of tests in Goa went up to 16,19,473, he added.

Goa's COVID-19 figures: Positive cases 1,80,399, new cases 170, death toll 35190 discharged 176222, active cases 657, samples tested till date 16,19,473.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
(Updated) Webb completes second mid-course correction burn; passes Moon's altitude

(Updated) Webb completes second mid-course correction burn; passes Moon's al...

 United States
2
When should you go to hospital for a headache? A doctor explains how to tell if it’s an emergency

When should you go to hospital for a headache? A doctor explains how to tell...

 Australia
3
NASA DXL mission to study sources of space X-rays launching next week

NASA DXL mission to study sources of space X-rays launching next week

 United States
4
HK stocks end firmer tracking China as authorities vow to support growth

HK stocks end firmer tracking China as authorities vow to support growth

 China

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Kazakhstan and the EU explore a deeper partnership

New partnerships forming in fight against Sahelian insurgency

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021