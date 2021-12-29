Goa sees 170 COVID-19 cases, no death; active tally now 657

Goa's COVID-19 tally reached 1,80,399 on Wednesday after 170 cases were detected, while the death toll remained unchanged at 3,520, an official said.

So far, 1,76,222 people have recovered from the infection, including 48 during the day, leaving the state with an active tally of 657, he said.

With 3,237 samples being examined in the last 24 hours, the number of tests in Goa went up to 16,19,473, he added.

Goa's COVID-19 figures: Positive cases 1,80,399, new cases 170, death toll 35190 discharged 176222, active cases 657, samples tested till date 16,19,473.

