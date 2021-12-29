UK records new record number of COVID cases
Reuters | London | Updated: 29-12-2021
The United Kingdom reported 183,037 new COVID-19 cases on Wednesday, a new record and over 50,000 more than the previous highest figure, government statistics showed.
There were also 57 deaths within 28 days of a positive coronavirus test, up from 18 on Tuesday.
