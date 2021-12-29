Left Menu

Italy plans to relax isolation rules for contacts of COVID-19 sufferers -statement

They will need a negative test five days after the contact. Quarantine will be reduced to five days from seven for those who have completed the vaccination cycle or have recovered from the disease by more than 120 days.

The Italian government on Wednesday said it is planning to relax isolation rules for those who came into close contact with COVID-19 sufferers, a statement said. Isolation will no longer be required for those who have had a booster dose, have completed the first vaccination cycle or have recovered by less than 120 days. They will need a negative test five days after the contact.

Quarantine will be reduced to five days from seven for those who have completed the vaccination cycle or have recovered from the disease by more than 120 days. They will also need a negative swab afterwards. Those who have not been vaccinated will still face a 10-day isolation.

The government said the new rules will be implemented after consultation with the special COVID-19 commissioner.

