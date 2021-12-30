Left Menu

Over 4300 Covid norm violations reported in Delhi in a day

Over 4,300 violations related to Covid-appropriate behaviour were reported here on Wednesday, according to official figures. The figures for December 28 shared by the Delhi government said that out of the total 4,392 violations, 4,248 were related to face mask, 83 to social distancing protocol, and 60 to spitting in public places.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 30-12-2021 00:20 IST | Created: 30-12-2021 00:20 IST
Over 4300 Covid norm violations reported in Delhi in a day
  • Country:
  • India

Over 4,300 violations related to Covid-appropriate behaviour were reported here on Wednesday, according to official figures. The figures for December 28 shared by the Delhi government said that out of the total 4,392 violations, 4,248 were related to face mask, 83 to social distancing protocol, and 60 to spitting in public places. Of the 4,248 mask violations, maximum were reported from north district (700) followed by east (635) and southwest (502), the data cited.

On December 28, as many as 69 FIRs were registered for violating Covid guidelines but no arrests were made while a fine of Rs 86,33,700 was imposed on violators, it said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
When should you go to hospital for a headache? A doctor explains how to tell if it’s an emergency

When should you go to hospital for a headache? A doctor explains how to tell...

 Australia
2
NASA DXL mission to study sources of space X-rays launching next week

NASA DXL mission to study sources of space X-rays launching next week

 United States
3
US Domestic News Roundup: Parents of girl shot dead in dressing room by Los Angeles police call for justice; Proud Boys members must face Jan 6 charges, U.S. judge rules and more

US Domestic News Roundup: Parents of girl shot dead in dressing room by Los ...

 Global
4
Smartphone industry set for smart growth in New Year; shipments likely to touch 190-200 mln

Smartphone industry set for smart growth in New Year; shipments likely to to...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Kazakhstan and the EU explore a deeper partnership

New partnerships forming in fight against Sahelian insurgency

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021