Over 4300 Covid norm violations reported in Delhi in a day

Over 4,300 violations related to Covid-appropriate behaviour were reported here on Wednesday, according to official figures. The figures for December 28 shared by the Delhi government said that out of the total 4,392 violations, 4,248 were related to face mask, 83 to social distancing protocol, and 60 to spitting in public places. Of the 4,248 mask violations, maximum were reported from north district (700) followed by east (635) and southwest (502), the data cited.

On December 28, as many as 69 FIRs were registered for violating Covid guidelines but no arrests were made while a fine of Rs 86,33,700 was imposed on violators, it said.

