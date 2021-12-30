Italy plans to relax isolation rules on COVID-19 contacts

The Italian government said on Wednesday it was planning to scrap self-isolation rules for those coming into contact with someone testing positive for coronavirus providing they have had a booster shot, have recently recovered or have been vaccinated. The move comes after health experts urged the government to rethink its policies amid worries that the spread of the highly contagious Omicron variant could paralyse the country by forcing millions to stay at home.

Isolation will no longer be required for those who have had a booster dose, have been vaccinated, or have recovered from the illness within the last 120 days, a government statement said. They will need a negative test five days after the contact. Quarantine will be reduced to five days from seven for those who have been vaccinated or have recovered from the disease more than 120 days previously. They will also need a negative swab afterwards.

"I think it is reasonable to apply different rules to those citizens who have followed the government's indications, taking two doses and then the booster," said health undersecretary Andrea Costa. Those who have not been vaccinated will still face a 10-day isolation period.

The government said the new rules would be implemented after consultation with the special COVID-19 commissioner. Daily coronavirus cases have soared in Italy this week, peaking at a record 98,030 on Wednesday, with the number of hospitalised patients rising.

The government has tightened rules for the holiday period, banning concerts and open-air events, shutting down discos until Jan. 31 and making the wearing of masks outdoors compulsory again. Italy has also imposed restrictions on travellers, including those from inside the European Union who now need to take a coronavirus test before departure.

The Italian vaccination campaign has proved effective with almost 80% completing an initial vaccine cycle and around 30% receiving a third shot.

