Mathura reports 6 fresh COVID cases, 3 among foreign-returned

PTI | Mathura | Updated: 30-12-2021 01:10 IST | Created: 30-12-2021 01:10 IST
Six people including a 52-year-old man who returned from Uganda were found infected with COVID-19 in the district in random sampling, officials on Wednesday said.

“Amit Jain who came from Uganda a week before was found infected with Covid-19,” Dr Bhudeo Singh, the Rapid Response Team In-charge, said.

Another two, Amit Pathak (38) and Deepika Chaturvedi (32), who returned from Singapore about two months ago were also found infected with the virus, the official said.

All the infected have been home quarantined and the areas they are living in have been converted into containment zones, he said.

Some samples, including of those who came from foreign countries, have been sent for Genome sequencing, he added. With the new additions, the total number of cases in the district has gone up to 17, the officials said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

