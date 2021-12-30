Left Menu

Masks will be mandatory outdoors in Paris starting Dec.31

Wearing masks on the streets of Paris will be mandatory starting from Friday, local authorities said on Wednesday, as the number of COVID-19 infections soared. Mask-wearing is already mandatory inside public buildings and public transport across France.

Reuters | Paris | Updated: 30-12-2021 01:51 IST | Created: 30-12-2021 01:51 IST
Masks will be mandatory outdoors in Paris starting Dec.31
  • Country:
  • France

Wearing masks on the streets of Paris will be mandatory starting from Friday, local authorities said on Wednesday, as the number of COVID-19 infections soared. "Not complying with this rule will induce a fine of 135 euros", local authorities said in a press release.

Earlier, Health Minister Olivier Veran told lawmakers France was seeing a "tsunami" of COVID-19 infections, fuelled by both the Delta and Omicron variants of the disease. Mask-wearing is already mandatory inside public buildings and public transport across France.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
When should you go to hospital for a headache? A doctor explains how to tell if it’s an emergency

When should you go to hospital for a headache? A doctor explains how to tell...

 Australia
2
NASA DXL mission to study sources of space X-rays launching next week

NASA DXL mission to study sources of space X-rays launching next week

 United States
3
US Domestic News Roundup: Parents of girl shot dead in dressing room by Los Angeles police call for justice; Proud Boys members must face Jan 6 charges, U.S. judge rules and more

US Domestic News Roundup: Parents of girl shot dead in dressing room by Los ...

 Global
4
Science News Roundup: China urges U.S. to act responsibly in space; Chinese citizens slam Musk online after space station near-misses and more

Science News Roundup: China urges U.S. to act responsibly in space; Chinese ...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Kazakhstan and the EU explore a deeper partnership

New partnerships forming in fight against Sahelian insurgency

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021