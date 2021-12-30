Fauci: at least 2 months until U.S. approves vaccine for children under 5
Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 30-12-2021 03:02 IST | Created: 30-12-2021 02:58 IST
- Country:
- United States
U.S. infectious disease official Dr. Anthony Fauci told CNN on Wednesday it will be "a couple of months at least" until a COVID-19 vaccine is approved for children under five.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Anthony Fauci
- U.S.
Advertisement