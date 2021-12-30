Brazil registers 112 COVID-19 deaths on Wednesday
Brazil registered 112 COVID-19 deaths on Wednesday and 9,128 additional cases, according to data released by the nation's Health Ministry, though the statistics were incomplete as two states, including Sao Paulo, failed to provide updated figures. The South American country has now registered a total of 618,817 coronavirus deaths and 22,263,834 total confirmed cases.
Overall, there have been 77 confirmed cases of the Omicron variant in nine separate states.
