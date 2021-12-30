Left Menu

Brazil registers 112 COVID-19 deaths on Wednesday

Reuters | Updated: 30-12-2021 03:41 IST | Created: 30-12-2021 03:41 IST
Brazil registers 112 COVID-19 deaths on Wednesday

Brazil registered 112 COVID-19 deaths on Wednesday and 9,128 additional cases, according to data released by the nation's Health Ministry, though the statistics were incomplete as two states, including Sao Paulo, failed to provide updated figures. The South American country has now registered a total of 618,817 coronavirus deaths and 22,263,834 total confirmed cases.

Overall, there have been 77 confirmed cases of the Omicron variant in nine separate states.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
When should you go to hospital for a headache? A doctor explains how to tell if it’s an emergency

When should you go to hospital for a headache? A doctor explains how to tell...

 Australia
2
NASA DXL mission to study sources of space X-rays launching next week

NASA DXL mission to study sources of space X-rays launching next week

 United States
3
US Domestic News Roundup: Parents of girl shot dead in dressing room by Los Angeles police call for justice; Proud Boys members must face Jan 6 charges, U.S. judge rules and more

US Domestic News Roundup: Parents of girl shot dead in dressing room by Los ...

 Global
4
Science News Roundup: China urges U.S. to act responsibly in space; Chinese citizens slam Musk online after space station near-misses and more

Science News Roundup: China urges U.S. to act responsibly in space; Chinese ...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Kazakhstan and the EU explore a deeper partnership

New partnerships forming in fight against Sahelian insurgency

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021