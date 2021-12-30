Mexico reports 188 new COVID-19 deaths, bringing total to 299,132
30-12-2021
Mexico's health ministry on Wednesday reported 188 more confirmed fatalities from COVID-19, bringing the official death toll in the country since the pandemic began to 299,132.
The ministry has previously said the real number is likely significantly higher.
