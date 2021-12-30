Left Menu

Mexico reports 188 new COVID-19 deaths, bringing total to 299,132

Reuters | Mexico City | Updated: 30-12-2021 04:55 IST | Created: 30-12-2021 04:55 IST
Mexico's health ministry on Wednesday reported 188 more confirmed fatalities from COVID-19, bringing the official death toll in the country since the pandemic began to 299,132.

The ministry has previously said the real number is likely significantly higher.

Kazakhstan and the EU explore a deeper partnership

New partnerships forming in fight against Sahelian insurgency

