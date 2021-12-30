Left Menu

Fifteen new COVID-19 cases in Ladakh

PTI | Leh | Updated: 30-12-2021 12:17 IST | Created: 30-12-2021 12:11 IST
Ladakh recorded 15 fresh COVID-19 cases, taking the tally to 22,155 in the Union Territory, officials said on Thursday.

The Union Territory has recorded 219 Covid-related deaths -- 161 in Leh and 58 in Kargil -- since the outbreak of the pandemic last year, they said.

A total of 968 sample reports in Ladakh were found negative, they said, adding 32 patients have recovered taking the total number of cured patients to 20,739.

The total number of active cases in Ladakh has decreased to 197 including 148 in Leh and 49 in Kargil district.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

