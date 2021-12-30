Fifteen new COVID-19 cases in Ladakh

Ladakh recorded 15 fresh COVID-19 cases, taking the tally to 22,155 in the Union Territory, officials said on Thursday.

The Union Territory has recorded 219 Covid-related deaths -- 161 in Leh and 58 in Kargil -- since the outbreak of the pandemic last year, they said.

A total of 968 sample reports in Ladakh were found negative, they said, adding 32 patients have recovered taking the total number of cured patients to 20,739.

The total number of active cases in Ladakh has decreased to 197 including 148 in Leh and 49 in Kargil district.

