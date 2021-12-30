People with no travel history infected with Omicron, it means it's spreading in community: Jain
Omicron accounts for 46 per cent of the latest COVID-19 samples analysed in the national capital and the new, fast-spreading variant of concern is gradually spreading in the community, Delhi Health Minister Satyendar Jain said on Thursday.
He said Delhi hospitals have 200 Covid patients of which 102 belong to the city.
Of the hospitalised Covid patients in Delhi, 115 do not have any symptoms and have been kept in hospitals as a precautionary measure, the minister said.
He also noted that people with no travel history were found infected with Omicron. ''It means it is gradually spreading in the community,'' Jain said.
