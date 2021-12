BRIEF-South African Study Shows J&J COVID-19 Booster Shot Is 84% Effective Against Hospitalization Beginning Two Weeks After Inoculation

Dec 30 (Reuters) -

* SOUTH AFRICAN STUDY SHOWS J&J COVID-19 BOOSTER SHOT IS 84% EFFECTIVE AGAINST HOSPITALIZATION BEGINNING TWO WEEKS AFTER INOCULATION

* SOUTH AFRICAN REAL-WORLD STUDY OF J&J VACCINE BOOSTER AMONG HEALTHCARE WORKERS SHOWS EFFECTIVENESS AGAINST HOSPITALIZATION FOR OMICRON DURING PERIOD NOV 15-DEC 20 Further company coverage:

