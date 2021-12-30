Left Menu

Epidemic Disease Act extended for 3 more months in UP: Additional chief Secretary, health

Uttar Pradesh Additional Chief Secretary, Health, Amit Mohan Prasad on Thursday said that the implementation of the Epidemic Disease Act, 1897 has been extended for another three months in the state.

ANI | Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh) | Updated: 30-12-2021 14:05 IST | Created: 30-12-2021 14:05 IST
Amit Mohan Prasad, Additional Chief Secretary, (health) (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
Speaking to ANI, Prasad said, "Epidemic Diseases Act, 1897, has been underway in UP since the beginning of the pandemic, we keep extending it for a 3 months duration. With the surge in #COVID19 cases, the Epidemic Diseases Act, 1897, will now be implemented till March 31, 2022."

He also said that the state has reported three Omicron infections. "Of the three, two patients are from Ghaziabad and one is from Rae Bareli. Out of 115 genome sequencing samples, 112 were of Delta variant. But, we need to be careful and alert. Delhi NCR areas have already started witnessing an increase in COVID-19 cases," said Prasad. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

