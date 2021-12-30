Left Menu

European shares firm as Omicron worries ebb

European shares inched higher on Thursday on hopes that new coronavirus-related curbs and restrictions may not be needed into 2022 as the Omicron variant is seen milder, although surging number of cases kept a lid on gains. The pan-European STOXX 600 rose 0.1%, as of 0815 GMT, after edging 0.1% lower on Wednesday, with tech, healthcare and retail stocks in the lead.

Reuters | Updated: 30-12-2021 14:11 IST | Created: 30-12-2021 14:10 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: Pixabay

European shares inched higher on Thursday on hopes that new coronavirus-related curbs and restrictions may not be needed into 2022 as the Omicron variant is seen milder, although surging number of cases kept a lid on gains.

The pan-European STOXX 600 rose 0.1%, as of 0815 GMT, after edging 0.1% lower on Wednesday, with tech, healthcare and retail stocks in the lead. Several European markets such as Italy, Germany, and Spain will be closed on Friday, while those including Paris and London will trade for half a session, ahead of the New Year.

While global COVID-19 infections hit a record high over the seven-day period until Tuesday, researchers said a booster dose of Johnson & Johnson's vaccine was 84% effective at preventing hospitalisation in South African healthcare workers who became infected as the Omicron variant spread. Siemens Healthineers gained 0.6% after the U.S. drug regulator granted emergency use authorisation to the German health tech firms' at-home COVID-19 tests.

