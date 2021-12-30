Russia confirms 103 Omicron cases of COVID-19
Russia has now confirmed 103 cases of the Omicron variant of COVID-19, Anna Popova, the head of state consumer watchdog Rospotrebnadzor, said in an interview on state television on Thursday.
Popova said Omicron coming to Russia was inevitable and that all new arrivals from risk zones were being tested.
