Russia confirms 103 Omicron cases of COVID-19

Reuters | Moscow | Updated: 30-12-2021 16:33 IST | Created: 30-12-2021 16:31 IST
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
Russia has now confirmed 103 cases of the Omicron variant of COVID-19, Anna Popova, the head of state consumer watchdog Rospotrebnadzor, said in an interview on state television on Thursday.

Popova said Omicron coming to Russia was inevitable and that all new arrivals from risk zones were being tested.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

