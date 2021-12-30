Health News Roundup: COVID-19 hospitalization surge among U.S. children spurs new Omicron concerns; Exclusive-U.S. NIH research hospital delays elective surgeries as Omicron wave hits and more

Following is a summary of current health news briefs.

COVID-19 hospitalization surge among U.S. children spurs new Omicron concerns

Within weeks, the Omicron variant has fueled thousands of new COVID-19 hospitalizations among U.S. children, raising new concerns about how the many unvaccinated Americans under the age of 18 will fare in the new surge. The seven-day-average number of daily hospitalizations for children between Dec. 21 and Dec. 27 is up more than 58% nationwide in the past week to 334, compared to around 19% for all age groups, data from the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention show. Fewer than 25% of the 74 million Americans under 18 are vaccinated, according to the CDC.

Exclusive-U.S. NIH research hospital delays elective surgeries as Omicron wave hits

A new wave of COVID-19 infections driven by the Omicron variant is forcing the U.S. National Institutes of Health to postpone elective surgeries at the largest hospital in the United States devoted to clinical research as a growing number of staff must isolate or quarantine, according to a memo reviewed by Reuters. Dr. James Gilman, the chief executive officer of NIH's clinical center, said in an email to staff on Wednesday that beginning next week, elective surgeries would be delayed. At least 80 clinical center staff called in sick on Wednesday alone because of COVID-19 infections or exposures.

Turkey rolls out its own COVID-19 vaccine as infections surge

Turkey began administering its domestically developed COVID-19 vaccine, Turkovac, at hospitals across the country on Thursday, amid a rapid surge in infections due to the Omicron variant. Turkey has already administered more than 130 million doses of vaccines using shots developed by China's Sinovac and by Pfizer/BioNTech. It also began administering booster shots.

World nations try to balance Omicron restrictions while keeping economies open

Global COVID-19 infections hit a record high over the past seven-day period, Reuters data showed on Wednesday, as the Omicron variant raced out of control and governments tried to contain its spread without paralysing fragile economies. Almost 900,000 cases were detected on average each day worldwide between Dec. 22 and 28. A number of countries posted all-time highs during the previous 24 hours, including Argentina, Australia, Bolivia, the United States and many nations in Europe.

Thousands message late Chinese COVID whistleblower doctor 2 years on

Thousands of people left messages on the social media account of the late Chinese COVID-19 whistleblower Li Wenliang on the anniversary of the day he learned of possible pneumonia-causing virus cases in Wuhan and shared the information with fellow doctors. On Dec. 30, 2019, Li, an ophthalmologist at a hospital in Wuhan where the Sars-CoV-2 virus outbreak was first detected, saw a medical report showing potential SARS coronavirus cases were confirmed in the city, he wrote in a post on his Weibo account on Jan. 31.

J&J booster slashes Omicron hospitalizations -S.African study

A booster dose of Johnson & Johnson Inc's single-dose COVID-19 vaccine was 84% effective at preventing hospitalization in South African healthcare workers who became infected as the Omicron variant spread, researchers said on Thursday. The real-world study, which has not been peer-reviewed, was based on a second dose of the J&J vaccine administered to 69,092 workers between Nov. 15 and Dec. 20.

COVID-19 casts bleak shadow over New Year celebrations, again

COVID-19 will stifle New Year celebrations around the world for the second year running on Friday, with governments in many countries hurriedly scaling back festivities in an effort to contain rampant contagion. Global coronavirus infections hit a record high over the past seven-day period, with almost one million cases detected on average each day worldwide between Dec. 23 and 29, some 100,000 up on the previous peak posted on Wednesday, according to Reuters data.

In French town, record COVID-19 cases hinder vaccination drive

French doctor Christian Allard has noted a side-effect from the record numbers of COVID-19 infections sweeping the country - some people are cancelling appointments for booster doses at his vaccination centre because they have tested positive. Public health authorities in Europe and North America are encouraging people to get the vaccine booster doses as the best protection against surging rates of infection, driven in particular by the Omicron coronavirus variant.

India imposes stricter rules to prevent COVID-19 spread during festive season

Indian authorities started to impose stringent rules on Thursday to prevent mass gatherings at parties and public venues ahead of new year celebrations as the nation sees a spike in COVID-19 infections. Night curfews have been imposed in all major cities and restaurants ordered to limit customers, officials said.

Xian battles COVID-19 in worst outbreak to hit a Chinese city this year

China's industrial and tech hub of Xian reported on Thursday more than 100 new cases of COVID-19, taking its tally of locally transmitted infections to the highest in any Chinese city this year. Xian reported 155 new local cases for Dec. 29, official data showed. That takes its number of local infections to more than 1,100 since the flare-up began on Dec. 9 and compelled authorities to put the city of 13 million under lockdown.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)