52-yr-old Omicron patient dies of heart attack in Pune

A 52-year-old man, who was infected with COVID-19 Omicron variant, died of a heart attack on Tuesday at Pimpri Chinchwad Municipal Corporation's Yashwantrao Chavan Hospital in Pune, said as per the Public Health Department.

ANI | Mumbai (Maharashtra) | Updated: 30-12-2021 21:36 IST | Created: 30-12-2021 21:36 IST
Representative Image . Image Credit: ANI
A 52-year-old man, who was infected with COVID-19 Omicron variant, died of a heart attack on Tuesday at Pimpri Chinchwad Municipal Corporation's Yashwantrao Chavan Hospital in Pune, said as per the Public Health Department. The patient has a travel history to Nigeria and had diabetes for the last 13 years.

"The death of this patient is due to non-COVID-19 reasons. Coincidently, today's NIV report has revealed that he was infected with the Omicron virus," added the health bulletin. As many as 198 cases of Omicron variant infection so far have been reported in the state taking the total count to 450.

Of the 198 patients reported by the National Institute of Virology (NIV), 30 are international travellers, according to the bulletin. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

