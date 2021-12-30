Himachal reports one Covid death, 65 fresh cases

Himachal Pradesh on Thursday recorded one coronavirus-related death and 65 fresh cases, taking the infection tally to 2,28,770, an official said.

The COVID-19 death toll in the state stands at 3,858.

A 55-year-old man in Shimla succumbed to the virus on Thursday, he added.

The number of active Covid cases rose to 430 from 403 on Wednesday in the state.

Besides, 35 more patients recovered from the infection, taking the recovery count to 2,24,462, the health official added.

PTI DJI SRY

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)