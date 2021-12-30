COVID patients in English hospital beds up nearly 10% overnight
30-12-2021
The number of patients with COVID-19 occupying beds in English hospitals rose to 11,452, official data from NHS England showed on Thursday, up by 990 from a day earlier.
The number has risen by more than 4,000 in the last week, the figures showed.
