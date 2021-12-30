Top Israeli health official approves second COVID-19 vaccine booster for immunocompromised
Israel's top health official announced on Thursday that he has approved a second COVID-19 vaccine booster shot for people with weakened immune systems but a final decision on wider usage is still pending.
