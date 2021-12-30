Left Menu

U.S. FDA expected to approve boosters of Pfizer's vaccine for 12-15 year-olds Monday - NYT

Reuters | Updated: 30-12-2021 22:37 IST | Created: 30-12-2021 22:37 IST
U.S. FDA expected to approve boosters of Pfizer's vaccine for 12-15 year-olds Monday - NYT

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration on Monday is planning to authorize booster doses of Pfizer-BioNTech's coronavirus vaccine for 12- to 15-year-olds, the New York Times reported, citing people familiar with the agency's deliberations.

U.S. regulators also plan to allow both adolescents and adults to get an extra shot of Pfizer's vaccine five months after receiving a second dose instead of the current period of six months, the Times said https://www.nytimes.com/live/2021/12/30/world/omicron-covid-vaccine-tests?campaign_id=60&emc=edit_na_20211230&instance_id=0&nl=breaking-news&ref=cta®i_id=68826647&segment_id=78273&user_id=2be014008592b64edc71319e12abafcf#the-fda-will-allow-pfizer-boosters-for-12-to-15-year-olds-say-those-familiar-with-the-plan on Thursday.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
NASA DXL mission to study sources of space X-rays launching next week

NASA DXL mission to study sources of space X-rays launching next week

 United States
2
When should you go to hospital for a headache? A doctor explains how to tell if it’s an emergency

When should you go to hospital for a headache? A doctor explains how to tell...

 Australia
3
Health News Roundup: Australia seeks to ease COVID-19 test rules as cases hit records; South Africa recalls new isolation and quarantine rules and more

Health News Roundup: Australia seeks to ease COVID-19 test rules as cases hi...

 Global
4
Oppo Reno 5 and Reno 6 5G receiving stable ColorOS 12 update

Oppo Reno 5 and Reno 6 5G receiving stable ColorOS 12 update

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Kazakhstan and the EU explore a deeper partnership

New partnerships forming in fight against Sahelian insurgency

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021