China's CanSino says it plans further vaccine deliveries to Mexico

"We are working closely with the Mexican authorities and will resume supplying our vaccines next year in compliance with the existing agreement," CanSino said in a statement, stressing its contract with Mexico remains valid. CanSino added it had delivered over 14 million doses to Mexico in 2021.

Reuters | Mexico City | Updated: 30-12-2021 22:51 IST | Created: 30-12-2021 22:51 IST
  • Mexico

China's CanSino Biologics said on Thursday it will resume supplies of its COVID-19 vaccine to Mexico next year, following a Reuters report that the Mexican government had cut its vaccine order after the company missed delivery targets. "We are working closely with the Mexican authorities and will resume supplying our vaccines next year in compliance with the existing agreement," CanSino said in a statement, stressing its contract with Mexico remains valid.

CanSino added it had delivered over 14 million doses to Mexico in 2021. Most of the doses have been bottled in Mexico. Three people familiar with the matter told Reuters on Wednesday Mexico slashed its vaccine order with CanSino by more than half after it became clear the company would not be able to deliver 35 million doses by September as planned.

The people said Mexico had informed CanSino in July it was reducing its order as it sought to ramp up deliveries from more readily available sources, amid a global scramble by poorer countries to secure more of the vaccines.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

