Patna resident becomes first to be afflicted with omicron in Bihar

A 26-year-old resident of Patna, who had recently visited Delhi and met a relative upon return from abroad, has been found to be infected with the omicron variant of COVID-19, a top official said on Thursday.

Sanjay Kumar Singh, the Executive Director of State Health Society, confirmed the first case of the new, fast-spreading variant, in Bihar.

The patient is a resident of the Kidwaipuri locality in the city.

He had visited the national capital last week to meet the relative, who tested positive for COVID-19 a day after he returned to Patna.

Later, the relative was found infected with the latest variant and the Patna man, who was in home isolation, got his sample collected and sent for testing in a lab.

''The Kidwaipuri resident, too, has contracted the omicron variant. The area in his vicinity has been made a containment zone,” said Singh.

