Noida's active COVID-19 cases cross 100-mark after 6 months

PTI | Noida | Updated: 30-12-2021 23:30 IST | Created: 30-12-2021 23:26 IST
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Gautam Buddh Nagar on Thursday logged 38 new COVID-19 infections that pushed the number of active cases in the district to 135 – a figure it last saw over six months ago, official data showed.

Ghaziabad, adjoining Gautam Buddh Nagar, also recorded 17 new cases that pushed its tally of active infections to 90, the data showed.

Gautam Buddh Nagar currently has the highest number of active cases in Uttar Pradesh followed by Lucknow (109) and Ghaziabad, according to the data shared by the state's health department for a 24-hour period.

Uttar Pradesh has 645 active cases of COVID-19 on Thursday, up from 473 on Wednesday, the data showed.

So far, Gautam Buddh Nagar has recorded 468 deaths due to the pandemic, while Ghaziabad has logged 461 such fatalities, according to the official data.

Gautam Buddh Nagar had on June 18 recorded 135 active cases of coronavirus.

COVID-19 cases had reduced to single digit figures both in Gautam Buddh Nagar as well as Ghaziabad but surged again this month amid fears of a third wave of the pandemic, as night curfews were also brought back in UP from December 25.

