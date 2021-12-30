Left Menu

U.S. FDA expected to clear Pfizer boosters for 12-15-year-olds Monday -NYT

But booster doses of the Pfizer-BioNTech and Moderna vaccines appear to be protective against Omicron, also according to lab studies. The rapidly spreading variant has led to thousands of new COVID-19 hospitalizations among U.S. children in recent weeks, raising new concerns about how the many unvaccinated Americans under the age of 18 will fare in the new surge.

Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 30-12-2021 23:44 IST | Created: 30-12-2021 23:39 IST
U.S. FDA expected to clear Pfizer boosters for 12-15-year-olds Monday -NYT
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • United States

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration plans on Monday to authorize booster doses of Pfizer-BioNTech's coronavirus vaccine for 12- to 15-year-olds, the New York Times reported on Thursday, citing people familiar with FDA deliberations.

U.S. regulators also plan to cut the time gap for both adolescents and adults to get a booster shot of Pfizer's vaccine to five months after a second dose, from the current six months, the newspaper reported https://nyti.ms/3qEeYho. The FDA declined to comment on the report.

A booster dose for 12- to 15-year-olds could be an important tool for millions of children in the face of rising cases fueled by Omicron. The variant is able to evade some of the protection offered by two doses of the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine, according to early data from lab studies. But booster doses of the Pfizer-BioNTech and Moderna vaccines appear to be protective against Omicron, also according to lab studies.

The rapidly spreading variant has led to thousands of new COVID-19 hospitalizations among U.S. children in recent weeks, raising new concerns about how the many unvaccinated Americans under the age of 18 will fare in the new surge. U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention director Rochelle Walensky, in an interview with CNN on Wednesday, said the agency could take a call on the third COVID-19 vaccine dose for children aged 12-15 "in the days to weeks ahead".

NYT reported that the CDC's vaccine advisory committee plans to meet by the middle of next week to vote on whether to recommend the changes. While U.S. officials have said vaccinations protect against serious illness and death from Omicron, some children aged 12-15 are now more than six months out from their earlier inoculations.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
NASA’s Psyche mission to explore world made of metal in outer space

NASA’s Psyche mission to explore world made of metal in outer space

 United States
2
Science News Roundup: China urges U.S. to act responsibly in space; NASA launches revolutionary space telescope to give glimpse of early universe and more

Science News Roundup: China urges U.S. to act responsibly in space; NASA lau...

 Global
3
Health News Roundup: Factbox-Worldwide coronavirus cases cross 283.23 million, death toll at 5,716,761; Fauci says Omicron likely to peak in the U.S. by end-January and more

Health News Roundup: Factbox-Worldwide coronavirus cases cross 283.23 millio...

 Global
4
Reuters US Domestic News Summary

Reuters US Domestic News Summary

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021