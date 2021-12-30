France reports 200,000 new daily Covid cases for the second day running

France reported 206,243 new confirmed coronavirus cases in a 24-hour period on Thursday, a totally above the 200,000 limit for the second day running.

The record of 208,099 was set just the day before, on Wednesday, as Health Minister Oliver Veran warned of a "tsunami" of infections.

At the beginning of December, there were fewer than 50,000 daily cases. One month before that, the daily data broke the 10,000 threshold for the first time since mid-September.

