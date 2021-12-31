Entire eligible population gets fully vaccinated in Indore district

Left Menu

We had set ourselves the target of inoculating 28,07,558 people above 18 years. Against the target, 28,18,304 eligible people have got double shots, district immunization officer Dr Tarun Gupta said.Teams of the health department ran a special drive from November 10 to jab the people who were hesitant to take the second dose, he said.According to government figures, 55 new cases of coronavirus have been detected in the district in the last 24 hours, taking the case tally to 1,53,686.

The entire eligible population in Madhya Pradesh's Indore district has been fully vaccinated against coronavirus, an official said on Thursday.

Notably, the Indore city, the district headquarters, has been earning the top rank in the national cleanliness survey for the last five years.

The district, among the worst-hit in the state during the pandemic, achieved the feat of full vaccination within 11 months after the inoculation drive began. “We had set ourselves the target of inoculating 28,07,558 people above 18 years. Against the target, 28,18,304 eligible people have got double shots,'' district immunization officer Dr Tarun Gupta said.

Teams of the health department ran a special drive from November 10 to jab the people who were hesitant to take the second dose, he said.

According to government figures, 55 new cases of coronavirus have been detected in the district in the last 24 hours, taking the case tally to 1,53,686. Of them, 1,395 people have died so far.

