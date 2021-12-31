Left Menu

Nagaland reports three new COVID-19 cases, tally rises to 32,191

PTI | Kohima | Updated: 31-12-2021 00:34 IST | Created: 31-12-2021 00:33 IST
Nagaland's COVID-19 caseload rose to 32,191 on Thursday after the state reported three new cases, a health official said.

The state's coronavirus death toll remained at 702 with no fatalities reported during the last six days, he said.

Dimapur district registered the new cases, the official said.

Nagaland now has 69 active cases, while 30,351 people have recovered from the disease, including four in the last 24 hours, he said.

Altogether 1,069 patients have migrated to other states to date.

The recovery rate among COVID-19 patients in the state now stands at 94.28 per cent.

