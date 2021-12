BRIEF-U.S. CDC Says Pfizer-Biontech COVID-19 Vaccine, Vaccinated Children Aged 5–11 Years Reported Mild To Moderately Severe Local And Systemic Reactions

Dec 30 (Reuters) -

* U.S. CDC SAYS PFIZER-BIONTECH COVID-19 VACCINE, VACCINATED CHILDREN AGED 5–11 YEARS REPORTED MILD TO MODERATELY SEVERE LOCAL AND SYSTEMIC REACTIONS

* U.S. CDC SAYS ADMINISTRATION OF ABOUT 8 MILLION DOSES, LOCAL AND SYSTEMIC REACTIONS AFTER VACCINATION WERE COMMONLY REPORTED TO VAERS

