Uganda-returned man's wife also tests positive

A 51-year-old woman has tested positive for coronavirus here, a day after her husband was found infected with the virus upon his return from Uganda. Amit Jain (52) who had returned from Uganda a week ago was found infected with Covid, officials had said on Wednesday. ''On contact-tracing, his 51-year-old wife Rinita Jain was also found infected,” Dr. Bhudeo Singh, the incharge of Rapid Response Team, said on Thursday.

Rinita Jain has also been placed under home quarantine, he said.

The district's Covid tally now goes up to 18 in the current phase, he said. EOM TIR TIR

