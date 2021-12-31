Left Menu

Mexico reports 153 new COVID-19 deaths, bringing total to 299,285

Reuters | Mexico City | Updated: 31-12-2021 05:03 IST | Created: 31-12-2021 05:03 IST
Mexico reports 153 new COVID-19 deaths, bringing total to 299,285
Mexico's health ministry on Thursday reported 153 more confirmed fatalities from COVID-19, bringing the official death toll in the country since the pandemic began to 299,285.

The ministry also reported 8,024 new cases, bringing the total to 3,969,686.

The ministry has previously said the real number is likely significantly higher.

