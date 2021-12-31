PRESS DIGEST- Financial Times - Dec. 31

The following are the top stories in the Financial Times. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy. Headlines France eases Omicron restrictions for Britons returning to EU homes https://on.ft.com/3FGE71u UK Covid test shortages highlight pressure on supply chain as demand surges https://on.ft.com/3eEn4kI 3G Capital buys majority stake in Hunter Douglas for $7.1 billion https://on.ft.com/3sMfIDN Overview French authorities to allow British nationals to drive via France as they return to their homes in other European Union countries after the Christmas holiday, following travel disruption caused by the sudden implementation of new COVID-19 measures.

British health minister Sajid Javid on Thursday admitted that the government will "need to constrain" the supply of rapid COVID-19 tests over the next two weeks to respond to an "unprecedented demand" driven by a surge in the Omicron variant cases. Global private investment firm 3G Capital has acquired a majority stake in Hunter Douglas, Dutch home furnishings maker, at a valuation of $7.1 billion.

(Compiled by Bengaluru newsroom)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)