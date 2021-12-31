Health News Roundup: COVID-19 deaths in Eastern Europe surpass 1 million; Sydney gears up for New Year's Eve celebrations despite record Omicron surge and more

Following is a summary of current health news briefs.

COVID-19 deaths in Eastern Europe surpass 1 million

Coronavirus deaths in Eastern Europe topped 1 million on Thursday, according to a Reuters tally, as the Omicron variant threatened to batter the region. Three out of the five countries reporting the highest number of daily deaths in Europe are from the East, including Russia, Poland and Ukraine, Reuters data through Thursday showed.

Sydney gears up for New Year's Eve celebrations despite record Omicron surge

Sydney, the Australian city worst-affected by the Omicron wave, will press ahead with New Year's Eve celebrations on Friday, with authorities encouraging revelers to come out and enjoy the festivities despite a record number of COVID-19 cases. Thousands are expected to flock to prime harbourside spots to watch Sydney's famous fireworks, the traditional 12-minute pyrotechnic display to ring in the new year, with queues forming at many vantage points since early morning.

Experts, governors warn of U.S. Omicron 'blizzard' in weeks ahead

U.S. health experts on Thursday urged Americans to prepare for severe disruptions in coming weeks as the rising wave of COVID-19 cases led by the Omicron variant threatened hospitals, schools and other sectors impacting their daily lives. The warning came as the United States reached a record high in COVID-19 cases, while federal officials issued more travel warnings and reportedly prepared to authorize booster shots for 12 to 15-year-olds next week.

FACTBOX-Worldwide coronavirus cases cross 285.08 million, death toll at 5,776,003

More than 285.08 million people have been reported to be infected by the novel coronavirus globally and 5,776,003​ have died, according to a Reuters tally. Infections have been reported in more than 210 countries and territories since the first cases were identified in China in December 2019.

Pfizer's COVID-19 shot causes mostly mild side effects in young kids - U.S. CDC

Pfizer Inc and BioNTech SE's COVID-19 vaccine caused mostly mild side effects in children aged 5 to 11 years, according to data published by the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention on Thursday. The data showed that after the second dose of the vaccine some children reported injection-site pain and other systemic reactions such as fatigue and headache.

Drugmaker Teva fueled opioid addiction in New York, jury finds

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd fueled opioid addiction in New York state, a jury found on Thursday, a setback for a company still facing thousands of other opioid-related lawsuits around the United States. The verdict, which followed a nearly six-month New York state court trial in a case brought by the state and two of its counties, does not include damages, which will be determined later. The jury deliberated more than eight days before reaching a verdict.

South Africa lifts curfew as it says COVID-19 fourth wave peaks

South Africa has lifted midnight to 4 a.m. curfew on people's movement with immediate effect, believing the country has passed the peak of its fourth COVID-19 wave driven by the Omicron variant, a government statement said on Thursday. The country made the changes based on the trajectory of the pandemic, levels of vaccination in the country, and available capacity in the health sector, according to a press release issued by Mondli Gungubele, a minister in the presidency.

S.Korea to extend curbs amid Omicron surge, serious COVID-19 cases

South Korea said on Friday it will extend stricter social distancing rules for two weeks amid a persistent surge in serious coronavirus infections and concerns over the spread of the highly contagious Omicron variant. The government reinstated the curbs on Dec. 18, six weeks after easing them under a "living with COVID-19" scheme, as record-breaking numbers of new infections and serious cases put a huge strain on the country's medical system.

Israel approves fourth COVID-19 vaccine shot for most vulnerable

Israel is to go ahead with a second COVID-19 vaccine booster shot for people with weakened immune systems, the top government health official said on Thursday, but a final decision on wider usage is still pending. An Israeli hospital administered fourth shots to a test group of health workers on Monday, in what is called the first major study into whether the second round of boosters will help contend with the Omicron coronavirus variant. Results are expected within two weeks.

Quebec announces curfew, Ontario cuts isolation period as Canada tackles Omicron

Canada's Ontario and Quebec announced fresh measures to combat COVID-19 on Thursday as the country faces a rise in cases that has forced tens of thousands into isolation, made tests difficult to access and burdened its healthcare sector. Quebec, Canada's second-most populous province, will ban private gatherings and dining out, as well as impose a night curfew from New Year's Eve in an escalation of curbs to rein in rapidly rising coronavirus cases due to the Omicron variant.

