Left Menu

Israel extends second COVID-19 booster to elderly in care facilities

A Health Ministry expert panel last week recommended that Israel offer a fourth shot of the vaccine developed by Pfizer and BioNTech to medical workers and those over 60 or with compromised immune systems. Israel was the fastest country to roll out initial vaccinations a year ago and became one of the first to launch a booster programme after observing that immunity waned over time.

Reuters | Jerusalem | Updated: 31-12-2021 14:01 IST | Created: 31-12-2021 13:59 IST
Israel extends second COVID-19 booster to elderly in care facilities
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Israel

Israel is extending its offer of a fourth COVID-19 vaccine dose to elderly people in care facilities, Health Minister Nitzan Horowitz said on Friday, citing their high exposure and vulnerability to infections.

On Thursday, the Health Ministry's director-general, Nachman Ash, approved fourth doses for people with weakened immune systems and the administering of those shots began on Friday. An Israeli hospital administered fourth shots to a test group of health workers on Monday, in what it called the first major study into whether the second round of boosters will help contend with the Omicron coronavirus variant.

Results are expected within two weeks. A Health Ministry expert panel last week recommended that Israel offer a fourth shot of the vaccine developed by Pfizer and BioNTech to medical workers and those over 60 or with compromised immune systems.

Israel was the fastest country to roll out initial vaccinations a year ago and became one of the first to launch a booster program after observing that immunity waned over time. Its policies on boosters have been closely watched by other nations, including the United States, that are considering when to offer additional doses.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
NASA’s Psyche mission to explore world made of metal in outer space

NASA’s Psyche mission to explore world made of metal in outer space

 United States
2
Science News Roundup: China urges U.S. to act responsibly in space; NASA launches revolutionary space telescope to give glimpse of early universe and more

Science News Roundup: China urges U.S. to act responsibly in space; NASA lau...

 Global
3
Samsung warns China's Xi'an lockdown could affect memory chip manufacturing

Samsung warns China's Xi'an lockdown could affect memory chip manufacturing

South Korea
4
Health News Roundup: Factbox-Worldwide coronavirus cases cross 283.23 million, death toll at 5,716,761; Fauci says Omicron likely to peak in the U.S. by end-January and more

Health News Roundup: Factbox-Worldwide coronavirus cases cross 283.23 millio...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021