Pak achieves target of vaccinating 70million people in 2021: Minister

Pakistan announced on Friday that it achieved the target of fully vaccinating 70 million people by the end of this year.

Planning Minister Asad Umar who is the head of the National Command and Operation Center (NCOC), the chief national body tackling the pandemic, tweeted that 46 percent of eligible people had been inoculated so far.

"By the grace of God and untiring efforts of teams of the federal and provincial government, we have achieved the target of fully vaccinating 7 crore people by the end of 2021," he said. "Of the total eligible population 46 percent is fully vaccinated and 63 percent has received at least one dose." He also said: "Amongst the Federating units Islamabad leads with 77 percent fully vaccinated. Punjab is at 51 percent, GB (Gilgit-Baltistan) 46 percent, Pakistan-occupied Kashmir 45 percent, Balochistan 42 percent, KP (Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa) 41 percent, and Sindh at 37 percent." Umar further said that to make this massive vaccination drive possible, the Federal Government has procured vaccines worth nearly Rs. 250 Billion.

He said "100 percent of vaccine procurement done by the federal government, which has provided free vaccines to all citizens regardless of which province they live in." As the government celebrated the achievement, the number of new coronavirus cases in a single day surpassed 500 for the first time in more than one and a half months.

The Ministry of National Health Services reported 515 new infections in the last 24 hours, taking the national tally of confirmed cases to 1,295,376, while another six patients died and the number of total Covid-19 deaths reached 28,927.

The country had reported 637 cases on November 10. The positivity rate has also risen above one percent for the first time since November.

Officials have warned that the fifth wave of the pandemic may hit the country by February.

