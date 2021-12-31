Left Menu

Hong Kong reports cases of omicron spreading

Hong Kong has confirmed the first cases of community transmission of the omicron variant of COVID-19, tied to an airline crew member who had returned from the US and lunched at a restaurant two days later.Two other people eating at the Moon Palace restaurant on Monday were infected.

PTI | Hong Kong | Updated: 31-12-2021 16:58 IST | Created: 31-12-2021 16:49 IST
Hong Kong reports cases of omicron spreading
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • China

Hong Kong has confirmed the first cases of community transmission of the omicron variant of COVID-19, tied to an airline crew member who had returned from the US and lunched at a restaurant two days later.

Two other people eating at the Moon Palace restaurant on Monday were infected. One was the father of the Cathay Pacific crew member and the other was a construction worker dining 10 metres (30 feet) away.

Health Secretary Sophia Chan said at a news conference Friday that city leader Carrie Lam had expressed her strong dissatisfaction to the airline's chairman and its CEO that some staff had violated a 3-day self-isolation rule after their return. The health secretary called their actions "irresponsible".

Cathay Pacific said in a statement that five crew members had tested positive for omicron recently, and some had not followed regulations. It apologised and said they would be disciplined.

Hong Kong has recorded 81 omicron cases. The others were among people who had arrived from overseas.

TRENDING

1
NASA’s Psyche mission to explore world made of metal in outer space

NASA’s Psyche mission to explore world made of metal in outer space

 United States
2
Science News Roundup: China urges U.S. to act responsibly in space; NASA launches revolutionary space telescope to give glimpse of early universe and more

Science News Roundup: China urges U.S. to act responsibly in space; NASA lau...

 Global
3
Health News Roundup: Factbox-Worldwide coronavirus cases cross 283.23 million, death toll at 5,716,761; Fauci says Omicron likely to peak in the U.S. by end-January and more

Health News Roundup: Factbox-Worldwide coronavirus cases cross 283.23 millio...

 Global
4
Samsung warns China's Xi'an lockdown could affect memory chip manufacturing

Samsung warns China's Xi'an lockdown could affect memory chip manufacturing

South Korea

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021