Hong Kong reports cases of omicron spreading

Hong Kong has confirmed the first cases of community transmission of the omicron variant of COVID-19, tied to an airline crew member who had returned from the US and lunched at a restaurant two days later.

Two other people eating at the Moon Palace restaurant on Monday were infected. One was the father of the Cathay Pacific crew member and the other was a construction worker dining 10 metres (30 feet) away.

Health Secretary Sophia Chan said at a news conference Friday that city leader Carrie Lam had expressed her strong dissatisfaction to the airline's chairman and its CEO that some staff had violated a 3-day self-isolation rule after their return. The health secretary called their actions "irresponsible".

Cathay Pacific said in a statement that five crew members had tested positive for omicron recently, and some had not followed regulations. It apologised and said they would be disciplined.

Hong Kong has recorded 81 omicron cases. The others were among people who had arrived from overseas.