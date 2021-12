BRIEF-UK's MHRA Approves Oral COVID-19 Antiviral, Paxlovid

UK's Medicines and Healthcare Products Regulatory Agency: * ORAL COVID-19 ANTIVIRAL, PAXLOVID, APPROVED BY UK REGULATOR

* NEW COMBINATION TREATMENT IS FOR PEOPLE WITH MILD TO MODERATE COVID-19 WHO ARE AT HIGH RISK OF DEVELOPING SEVERE COVID-19 * TOO EARLY TO KNOW WHETHER OMICRON VARIANT HAS ANY IMPACT ON PAXLOVID'S EFFECTIVENESS

* NUMBER OF HOSPITALISATIONS AND DEATHS WERE 0.8% (3 OUT OF 389) IN THE PAXLOVID GROUP COMPARED WITH 7% (27 OUT OF 385) IN THE PLACEBO GROUP * THE TWO ACTIVE SUBSTANCES OF PAXLOVID COME AS SEPARATE TABLETS THAT ARE PACKAGED TOGETHER AND TAKEN TOGETHER, TWICE A DAY BY MOUTH FOR 5 DAYS

* MHRA IS PROACTIVELY WORKING WITH COMPANY TO ESTABLISH EFFECTIVENESS OF PAXLOVID AGAINST OMICRON * PAXLOVID AUTHORISED FOR USE IN PEOPLE AGED 18 & ABOVE WHO HAVE MILD TO MODERATE COVID-19 INFECTION & AT LEAST 1 RISK FACTOR FOR DEVELOPING SEVERE ILLNESS

* BASED ON CLINICAL TRIAL DATA, PAXLOVID IS MOST EFFECTIVE WHEN TAKEN DURING THE EARLY STAGES OF INFECTION * BEFORE PAXLOVID IS PRESCRIBED, MHRA IS ADVISING THAT PATIENTS' CURRENT MEDICATIONS SHOULD BE CAREFULLY REVIEWED

* RISK FACTORS INCLUDE OBESITY, OLDER AGE (>60 YEARS), DIABETES MELLITUS, OR HEART DISEASE Further company coverage:

