Karnataka reports 23 more Omicron cases; tally now 66
Twenty-three more cases of the Omicron variant of the coronavirus have been detected in Karnataka, State's Health Minister K Sudhakar said on Friday.
This takes the State's tally to 66.
''Twenty-three new cases of Omicron confirmed in Karnataka today, of which 19 are international travelers from the USA, Europe, Middle-East and Africa,'' Sudhakar said in a tweet.
The country's first two such cases were detected in the State on December 2.
