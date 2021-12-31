Left Menu

2 Omicron cases detected in Andamans

PTI | Portblair | Updated: 31-12-2021 19:45 IST | Created: 31-12-2021 19:45 IST
2 Omicron cases detected in Andamans
  India

Two Omicron cases were detected in Andaman and Nicobar Islands on Friday, a senior health official said.

Dr Avijit Roy, Health Department Deputy Director and nodal officer for COVID-19, said that the Omicron variant was detected among two tourists.

The Omicron patients have been admitted to a state-run hospital here, he added.

