COVID-19: Soren directs officials to step-up vigilance, vaccinate all adults by Jan 15

Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren on Friday chaired a high-level meeting to review the state's preparedness amid a rise in COVID-19 cases, and said ''concrete steps'' will be taken next week to deal with the emerging situation.

At the meeting, Soren directed officials to ensure that the 2.41 crore adult population of the state is vaccinated within January 15, and take steps to increase the daily testing from around 35,000 at present to a lakh.

''After conducting a review meeting again next week, assessing all the aspects of the increasing cases of corona infection, the state government will take concrete steps, as required,'' an official statement quoting the chief minister said.

Jharkhand saw a sudden surge in COVID-19 cases with 482 infections detected on Thursday. Of that, state capital Ranchi itself reported 246 cases. The number of active cases in the state rose to 1,371.

Soren also appealed to the people to celebrate the New Year with restraint, urging them to follow social distancing norms and other guidelines.

In view of the gathering on New Year's day, the chief minister directed officials to strictly enforce COVID-19 guidelines at waterfalls, parks, picnic spots and temples, among others.

''The Chief Minister said that by January 15, ensure 100 per cent vaccination of adult people in the state,'' as per the statement.

''The Chief Minister also gave many important directions to the officers regarding the preparations for the third wave. The Chief Minister said that there should be no shortage of medical oxygen beds, ventilators, ICU beds, normal beds etc. in the hospitals,'' it added.

Soren also urged people to avoid attending parties amid the surge in cases.

''We all need to do better in the public interest. We will all fight against corona infection and we will win in any case. To prevent the spread of corona infection, the state government expects cooperation from the people of Jharkhand,'' he said.

The meeting was attended by Chief Secretary Sukhdev Singh and Principal Secretary of Health Department Arun Kumar Singh, among other senior officials.

Of the 2.41 crore adult population, 1.84 crore people (77 per cent) have received at least one dose of the vaccine till December 29, officials said.

Singh, the Principal Secretary of Health Department, told PTI that learning from the experience of the second wave, the government has directed all the districts to remain prepared with critical infrastructure to tackle the emerging situation.

