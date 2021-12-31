Left Menu

Covid: Containment zones in Delhi increase by more than 8 times in December, says data

New Delhi, North and southeast districts have 84, 62 and 54 active containment zones, respectively.Within a span of 10 days, the containment zones have multiplied by five times, official data said.On December 19, the national capital had 91 single day infections, while the number of containment zones was at 163 and rose to 173 the next day.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 31-12-2021 20:32 IST | Created: 31-12-2021 20:32 IST
Covid: Containment zones in Delhi increase by more than 8 times in December, says data
  • Country:
  • India

With rapid rise in coronavirus cases in the national capital, the number of containment zones has also increased by more than eight times from the beginning of this month.

Delhi has been battling a rise in Omicron cases and currently has 320 cases with experts warning that the numbers are expected to soar with each passing day.

On December 1, when the national capital had logged 39 infections in a single day, the number of containment zones stood at 102. Cut to December 30, the number of containment zones has increased to 823, while single-day infections have risen to 1,313.

South district has the maximum number of active containment zones at 402, followed by west at 108 and New Delhi at 84 zones. Northeast district has zero active containment zones, with only 53 active cases. East district has six active containment zones, while the central district has 18 such zones.

Southwest, northwest and Shahdara districts have less than 50 active containment zones at 33, 26 and 30, respectively. New Delhi, North and southeast districts have 84, 62 and 54 active containment zones, respectively.

Within a span of 10 days, the containment zones have multiplied by five times, official data said.

On December 19, the national capital had 91 single day infections, while the number of containment zones was at 163 and rose to 173 the next day. On December 22, the number of containment zones crossed the 200-mark with it showing a constant increase with every passing day as the cases also increased by nearly 10 times during the period.

The number of containment zones crossed the 300-mark on December 26. The number of containment zones stood at 645 on December 29 and saw a significant jump the next day to settle at 823.

Delhi Health Minister Satyendar Jain said Omicron is gradually spreading in the community and the new, fast-spreading variant of concern has been found in 54 per cent of the latest samples analysed in the national capital.

Curbs have been put in place as part of the yellow alert under the Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP) to check the spread of COVID-19. These include closure of schools, capping the number of attendees at marriages and funerals to 20 and restricting metro and buses to run with 50 per cent seating capacity.

PTI SLB SRY

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
NASA’s Psyche mission to explore world made of metal in outer space

NASA’s Psyche mission to explore world made of metal in outer space

 United States
2
Science News Roundup: China urges U.S. to act responsibly in space; NASA launches revolutionary space telescope to give glimpse of early universe and more

Science News Roundup: China urges U.S. to act responsibly in space; NASA lau...

 Global
3
Health News Roundup: Factbox-Worldwide coronavirus cases cross 283.23 million, death toll at 5,716,761; Fauci says Omicron likely to peak in the U.S. by end-January and more

Health News Roundup: Factbox-Worldwide coronavirus cases cross 283.23 millio...

 Global
4
Samsung warns China's Xi'an lockdown could affect memory chip manufacturing

Samsung warns China's Xi'an lockdown could affect memory chip manufacturing

South Korea

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021