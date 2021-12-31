Left Menu

Maha minister Yashomati Thakur tests positive for COVID-19

PTI | Amravati | Updated: 31-12-2021 20:54 IST | Created: 31-12-2021 20:54 IST
Maharashtra Minister Yashomati Thakur on Friday said she has tested positive for coronavirus and was taking treatment as per doctors' advice.

Taking to Twitter, the state minister for women and child welfare announced of her infection and urged people who came in contact with her to get tested.

Thakur, who is also the guardian minister of Amravati, said she was asymptomatic and was undergoing treatment as per doctors' advice.

She also appealed to people to observe COVID-19 appropriate behaviour, as the number of COVID-19 cases was on rise.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

