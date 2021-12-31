New Year: Maha CM says people must ensure their behaviour does not contribute to virus spread
On New Years eve on Friday, Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray urged people to be careful and to ensure their behaviour does not contribute to the spread of the coronavirus infection.
On New Year's eve on Friday, Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray urged people to be careful and to ensure their behaviour does not contribute to the spread of the coronavirus infection. We don't want to stop, but we need to be alert and cautious, no matter how many challenges come, a statement by the Chief Minister's Office said.
“May the New Year bring happiness and prosperity to all our lives. For this, let us resolve for better health,” the chief minister said.
He appealed to the people to be careful, adding that crowds and their behaviour and carelessness must not contribute to the spread of infection.
Maharashtra recorded 8,067 cases, including four Omicron patients, on Friday, another steep rise of 2,699 from the figure reported a day before, while the last 24 hours also saw eight deaths.
