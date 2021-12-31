Italy reports record 144,243 coronavirus cases, 155 deaths

Italy reported a record 144,243 COVID-19 related cases on Friday, following 126,888 the day before, the health ministry said, while the number of deaths fell slightly to 155 from 156.

Italy has registered 137,402 deaths linked to COVID-19 since February 2020, and has reported 6.125 million cases to date.

