Greece reports new COVID-19 daily record, 76 deaths
Health authorities said 76 deaths had been reported on Friday.
Greece reported 40,560 COVID-19 cases on Friday, setting a new record high for the fourth successive day following a surge of cases of the Omicron coronavirus variant. Health authorities said 76 deaths had been reported on Friday.
Greece introduced new restrictions this week, ordering bars, restaurants and nightclubs to close at midnight, with no standing customers and no music. An exception is New Year's Eve, when establishments can close at 2 a.m. The country of 11 million people has reported 1,210,853 infections since the first case was detected in February 2020 and 20,790 COVID-related deaths.
